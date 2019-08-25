7 people shot at 2-year-old's birthday party in Maryland

Aug 25, 2019, 12:20 AM ET
PHOTO: Seven people were shot at a 2-year-olds birthday party in Camp Springs, Md., on Saturday night, Aug. 24, 2019.PlayWJLA
WATCH A Man who shot an unarmed man in Florida was convicted of manslaughter a year later

A shooting that broke out over an argument at a 2-year-old's birthday party in Maryland sent seven people to the hospital on Saturday night.

The shooting took place outside of an apartment complex in Camp Springs, where about 12 people were in attendance at the party.

(MORE: Florida 'stand your ground' shooter found guilty of manslaughter)

An individual approached the group of party-goers where allegedly "words were exchanged" and shots were fired into the group, according to Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski.

Of the seven shot, three are "more serious” and four are "less serious," Stawinski said. All were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive.

PHOTO: Seven people were shot at a 2-year-olds birthday party in Camp Springs, Md., on Saturday night, Aug. 24, 2019. WJLA
Seven people were shot at a 2-year-old's birthday party in Camp Springs, Md., on Saturday night, Aug. 24, 2019.

All of those shot are adults, ranging in age from 18 to 20 years old, police said.

(MORE: There have been at least 17 deadly mass shootings in the US so far in 2019 )

The shooter is still at large. Stawinski did not provide a description for the suspect, but they believe only one person is responsible for the violence.

Camp Springs, Maryland, is a suburb of Washington, D.C., about a half hour southeast of downtown.