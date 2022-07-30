5 people stabbed on Wisconsin river, suspect in custody: Sheriff's office

The victims' conditions ranged from serious to critical, authorities said.

Five people were stabbed on a Wisconsin river on Saturday, authorities said.

Their conditions ranged from serious to critical condition after an incident on the Apple River in Somerset, the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office said.

A suspect has been taken into custody and there's no further threat to the public the sheriff's office said.

Somerset is located near the Wisconsin-Minnesota border, about 35 miles east of Minneapolis.

The Apple River is a popular destination for tubing and camping.

