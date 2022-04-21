Suspect in custody in connection with slain mom dumped in duffel bag

Orsolya Gaal, 51, was stabbed dozens of times, according to police sources.

A suspect is in custody in connection with the death of Orsolya Gaal, the New York City mother found stabbed to death inside a duffel bag, police sources told ABC News.

David Bonola, 44, was arrested just before 1 a.m. Thursday, according to the NYPD.

Bonola had known Gaal from doing work on her house and knew where to find the key, police sources said. He allegedly stabbed her to death while her 13-year-old son was upstairs, according to sources.

Gaal was found in a duffel bag in Queens on Saturday morning.

The 51-year-old was stabbed dozens of times, according to police sources. The medical examiner’s office said she died from "sharp force injuries" to the neck.

A trail of blood from the duffel bag led to Gaal's Queens home, police said.

Bonola turned himself in Wednesday night after officers canvassed his Queens neighborhood, according to police sources. He charged with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the NYPD.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.