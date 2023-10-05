Person of interest in custody in unprovoked stabbing death of Brooklyn activist: Sources

Ryan Carson was with his girlfriend when he was attacked on the street.

A person of interest, Brian Dowling, is in custody in connection with the stabbing of Brooklyn, New York, activist Ryan Carson, police sources told ABC News.

No charges have been filed as of yet.

Carson, 31, died after being stabbed in the chest multiple times during an apparently unprovoked attack early Monday morning in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn, police said.

Social Justice Advocate Ryan Carson was killed while waiting for bus with his girlfrind, Brooklyn NY Oct. 3, 2023 Claire Donato

Carson and his girlfriend were coming home from a wedding at the time.

The suspect walked past the couple while they were seated on a bench at a bus stop, police said. As the two then walked toward the suspect, he started to damage scooters and said to Carson, "What are you looking at?" NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny told reporters during a press briefing Wednesday.

Ryan Carson and his girlfriend, seated, as well as the suspect are seen prior to the stabbing in this screengrab from a video that is part of the police investigation. Obtained by ABC News

As Carson tried to de-escalate the situation, the suspect swung a knife at him, Kenny said. Carson backed up and tripped, falling to the ground. The suspect then stabbed him three times, with the knife piercing his heart, Kenny said.

Prior to the attack, the suspect was seen "acting agitated" while talking to a woman police believe to have been his girlfriend, Kenny said. Following the stabbing, the woman apologized to the couple and said the name Brian, Kenny said.

Police released this image of a suspect in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred on Oct. 2, 2023. NYPD

Police say the 18-year-old person of interest in the stabbing was enrolled in a learn-to-work program at a school in the Clinton Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn. He is said to have had prior summonses for disorderly conduct in 2022.

A day after the stabbing, the NYPD released a photo of a man sought in the case, and police were working to develop probable cause to make an arrest, Kenny said Wednesday.

Carson was a longtime campaign organizer for the New York Public Interest Research Group, a non-partisan political organization, focusing on waste policy. He also created the campaign No OD NY, which raised awareness for overdose prevention centers.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams called his murder "unthinkable," and vowed that the NYPD "won't rest until we bring him to justice."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.