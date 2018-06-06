A 25-year-old Florida driver died on Tuesday evening when a tire flew off a box truck and landed on the roof of his vehicle.

The fatal crash happened on Interstate 95 in Oakland Park, Florida, just north of Fort Lauderdale, when the box truck’s front left tire came loose, bounced over a concrete barrier wall and slammed into the man’s Ford SUV, a spokesperson for the Florida Highway Patrol told ABC affiliate WPLG.

The SUV driver, identified as Joseu Alfonso Cala, of Tuxedo Park, New York, was pronounced dead on the scene. A passenger in the SUV was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to WPLG.

Video from the scene showed the SUV with a caved-in windshield and severe damage to its front left side.

FHP officials said the box truck “suffered a catastrophic tire failure,” but the cause of the failure is still under investigation.

“Obviously, when one of these events and this tragedy happens, it’s really sad,” FHP Lt. Alvaro Feola told local reporters. “You’re traveling northbound and you get struck by a tire.”

The driver of the box truck was not hurt.

The FHP said it was investigating the accident.