Alleged thief leads cops on epically slow car chase

Jun 1, 2018, 3:15 PM ET
An alleged car thief suspected of driving under the influence led police on an odd, slow-speed car chase through the surface streets of Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley, according to ABC Los Angeles station KABC-TV.

The chase began Thursday around 10:15 p.m. in Reseda and ended over an hour later in Los Angeles, KABC reported.

It took four spike strips and nine different pit maneuvers for police to corral the man, according to the station.

Video shows officers’ attempting to stop the slow-driving suspect as other motorists exited their cars and attempting to stop him.

The driver has not been identified.

