Peter Fonda, who made his mark on American counterculture in 1969's "Easy Rider," has died at the age of 79, his publicist said.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters, FILE

Fonda was the only son of actor Henry Fonda and the younger brother of actress Jane Fonda.

He died Friday morning surrounded by family at this home in Los Angeles.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.