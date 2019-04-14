Two professional athletes allegedly brawled outside a nightclub early Saturday -- with one losing his job for the next season.

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills and Washington Wizards forward Devin Robinson were both charged by the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington with disorderly affray, which general means fighting in a public place, The Associated Press reported.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Devin Robinson, who played in seven games for the Washington Wizards in 2018-19, was involved in a fight with Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

Mills, 25 and Robinson, 24, were "involved in a verbal altercation which escalated into a physical altercation on the sidewalk adjacent to the Opera Night Club," according to the police report.

Robinson, who is 6-foot-8, was reportedly taken to the hospital after the incident.

The fight might have cost Robinson, who started seven games for the Wizards in 2018-19, but spent most of the season on the club's G-League developmental team, a contract next season.

"We are aware of the incident this morning involving Devin and are disappointed in his actions. We will not extend him a qualifying offer for the 2019-20 season," the NBA team said in a statement obtained by the AP.

(AP Photo/Mark Zaleski) Jalen Mills, who played in eight games for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018 before being injured, was involved in a fight with Washington Wizards forward Devin Robinson on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

The Wizards did not make the playoffs, which began Saturday.

The Eagles said in their statement they are "aware of the situation" and "continuing to gather more information."

Mills, a seventh-round pick out of LSU in 2016, started every game for the Eagles in their Super Bowl-winning season two years ago and three interceptions. He played in the first eight games of last season before going on injured reserve with a foot injury.

The 6-foot corner will make just over $2 million in 2019-20 -- the final year on his contract.