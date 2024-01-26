Police arrest alleged accomplice of escaped teen murder suspect as manhunt continues

Police arrested the alleged accomplice of a 17-year-old murder suspect who escaped from a hospital this week, as the manhunt for the teen continues.

Shane Pryor was in custody for a 2020 fatal shooting when he escaped from the emergency room parking lot of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia on foot Wednesday, police said. He had been transported there from the Juvenile Justice Services Center for an apparent hand injury.

A review of surveillance footage showed Pryor entering and exiting buildings in the area following his escape from custody. He is then believed to have been picked up by a person driving a cream-colored Ford, police said.

Officers located the vehicle on Wednesday and detained its driver -- Michael Diggs, 18 -- for questioning, police said. Diggs has since been charged with hindering apprehension, escape, use of communication facility and criminal conspiracy in connection with Pryor's escape, police announced on Friday. Attorney information for Diggs wasn't immediately available.

The booking photo for Michael Diggs. Philadelphia Police Department

"The arrest marks a significant step forward in the ongoing efforts to bring all those involved in the incident to justice," the Philadelphia Police Department said in a news release.

Pryor remains at large, police said Friday. The United States Marshals Service Philadelphia is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Pryor was arrested in connection with the slaying of Tanya Harris, who was fatally shot in an alleyway in the Holmesburg neighborhood of Philadelphia in October 2020, according to court documents. Pryor, who was 14 at the time of the shooting, allegedly told police he solicited the victim for sex but she was shot by another man, according to court documents.

He had been in custody since his arrest awaiting trial. In December 2023, the courts decided to try Pryor as an adult.

Escaped inmate Shane Pryor in images released by police. Philadelphia Police Department

Pryor's defense attorney, Paul DiMaio, told Philadelphia ABC station WPVI his client "has always maintained his innocence," and pointed to the December 2023 court decision as a motive for his escape.

"He may have felt he wasn't going to get a fair shake," DiMaio told the station.

Police described Pryor as a 5-foot-7, 180-pound Black male with a light complexion. He was last seen wearing blue sweatpants, a blue sweatshirt and slides with socks on his feet.

Authorities said the suspect is considered dangerous and encouraged anyone with information to call 911 and not approach him.

ABC News' Leah Sarnoff contributed to this report.