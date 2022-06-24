Photos: Americans react to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

Anti-abortion campaigners celebrate outside the Supreme Court, June 24, 2022. The conservative-dominated court overturned the landmark 1973 "Roe v Wade" decision that enshrined a woman's right to an abortion and said individual states can permit or restrict the procedure themselves.

Americans reacted with both protests and celebrations after the U.S. Supreme Court, on June 24, 2022, overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which guaranteed the right to abortion across the country for nearly 50 years. The court voted 5-4, largely along party lines, to overturn Roe and 6-3, in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which involved Mississippi's ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. In doing so, the court has struck down abortion as a constitutional right and leaves abortion access up to state legislatures.

Washington, D.C.

A celebration outside the U.S. Supreme Court, June 24, 2022, in Washington after the court ended constitutional protections for abortion. Steve Helber/AP

An abortion-rights activist wears tape reading "2nd Class Citizen" outside the Supreme Court in Washington, June 24, 2022, in reaction to the court ending constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years. Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Abortion right activists gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, June 24, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years. Jose Luis Magana/AP

Anti-abortion demonstrators celebrate outside the U.S. Supreme Court as the court rules in the Dobbs v Women's Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Washington, June 24, 2022. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Anti-abortion activist Matt Lockett and Kim Lockett, his wife, react following the courts decision on the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling outside the Supreme Court, June 24, 2022. The ruling overturned the legalization of abortion in the Roe v. Wade case of 1973. Shawn Thew/EPA via Shutterstock

Los Angeles

A billboard reading "Welcome to California where abortion is safe and still legal" stands near the intersection of Highway 111 and Bob Hope Dr. in Rancho Mirage, Calif., June 24, 2022. Abortion Billboard Rancho Mirage Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun/USAToday Network

Abortion-rights advocate Eleanor Wells, 34, wipes her tears during a protest in Los Angeles, on June 24, 2022. Jae C. Hong/AP

Missouri

Abortion-rights advocates U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, left, Kendyl Underwood, and Brittany Nickens, right, react outside Planned Parenthood of Missouri after the U.S. Supreme Court announced a decision overturning abortion protections on June 24, 2022, in St. Louis. Robert Cohen/AP

Illinois

Grace Miller 11, left, and Leo Miller 5, right, hold signs during a Pro-Life rally at Federal Plaza Friday, June 24, 2022, in Chicago, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs Wade. Paul Beaty/AP

Michigan

Rick Rainville bows his head in prayer at a rally of abortion opponents organized by Sidewalk Advocates for Life outside the Power Family Health Center Planned Parenthood in Ann Arbor, Mich., June 24, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years. Jacob Hamilton/Ann Arbor News via AP

Massachusetts

An abortion rights demonstrator holds a sign at the Massachusetts State House after the United States Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v. Women's Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision, in Boston, June 24, 2022. Brian Snyder/Reuters

Utah