Photos show deadly floods, destruction in Northeast caused by remnants of Hurricane Ida

At least eight people have died in New York City due to the floods.

By
ABC News
September 2, 2021, 11:24 AM
5 min read

The aftermath of Hurricane Ida continues to cause destruction in the Northeast. Since Wednesday night, at least eight people have died in New York City due to the historic floods, and many across the tri-state area are receiving shelter and aid.

A flash flood emergency was declared for the first time in New York City. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul also declared a state of emergency, as did New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. As of Thursday morning, there are 101,652 customers without power in Pennsylvania, 73,348 in New Jersey, 51,931 in New York and 34,449 in Connecticut, according to poweroutage.us.

