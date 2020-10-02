Photos show Trump's events in the days prior to testing positive for COVID-19 President Trump traveled and held events when he may have been contagious.
October 2, 2020, 9:48 PM
Trump announced early Friday on Twitter that he and first lady
Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19. The news followed reports that the president's close aide, Hope Hicks, had also tested positive for the deadly virus.
Health experts say that the incubation period, or the number of days between a person being infected to when they show symptoms, is between two days and two weeks, and that an infected individual can spread
coronavirus to others two to three days before they show symptoms, if any.
Photos from the past week depict a busy schedule for the president. Many people were seen without face coverings at the president's events. Trump himself rarely wears one and has mocked others for doing so.
Thursday, Oct. 1
Aide Hope Hicks tests positive and President Trump flies to Bedminster, New Jersey, for a private fundraiser.
President Donald Trump, center, is seen seated inside Marine One helicopter, not wearing a face mask, as he and members of his staff, including White House director of social media Dan Scavino, left, arrive at the White House, Oct. 1, 2020. President Donald Trump, center, is seen seated inside Marine One helicopter, not wearing a face mask, as he and members of his staff, including White House director of social media Dan Scavino, left, arrive at the White House, Oct. 1, 2020. Wednesday, Sept. 30
President Trump travels to Duluth, Minnesota, for a rally and a private fundraiser. Hope Hicks feels unwell and isolates during the return trip.
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Duluth International Airport in Duluth, Minn., on Sept. 30, 2020. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Duluth International Airport in Duluth, Minn., on Sept. 30, 2020. President Donald Trump throws hats to supporters after speaking at a campaign rally at Duluth International Airport, Sept. 30, 2020, in Duluth, Minn. President Donald Trump throws hats to supporters after speaking at a campaign rally at Duluth International Airport, Sept. 30, 2020, in Duluth, Minn. From left, Assistant to the President and Director of Oval Office Operations Nicholas Luna, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino, Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor Stephen Miller, and counselor to President Hope Hicks walk to Marine One to depart from the South Lawn of the White House, Sept. 30, 2020. From left, Assistant to the President and Director of Oval Office Operations Nicholas Luna, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino, Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor Stephen Miller, and counselor to President Hope Hicks walk to Marine One to depart from the South Lawn of the White House, Sept. 30, 2020. Tuesday, Sept. 29
The first presidential debate is held in Cleveland and members of Trump's family accompany him to the event. Family members were seen without face coverings while seated in the front row for the debate. Hope Hicks was among the staff on the trip.
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate, Sept. 29, 2020, in Cleveland. Members of the Trump family, including first lady Melania Trump, sat the front row, and appeared to watch the 90min event without their face coverings. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate, Sept. 29, 2020, in Cleveland. Members of the Trump family, including first lady Melania Trump, sat the front row, and appeared to watch the 90min event without their face coverings. From left, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Lara Trump, Tiffany Trump and Ivanka Trump arrive for the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Sept. 29, 2020. From left, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Lara Trump, Tiffany Trump and Ivanka Trump arrive for the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Sept. 29, 2020. President Donald Trump gestures to reporters as he departs with first lady Melania Trump to participate in his first presidential debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Cleveland, from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, Sept. 29, 2020. President Donald Trump gestures to reporters as he departs with first lady Melania Trump to participate in his first presidential debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Cleveland, from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, Sept. 29, 2020. Monday, Sept. 28
A rose garden event is held to announce the distribution of coronavirus testing kits. Vice President Mike Pence is in attendance. Trump also viewed an electric truck with Lordstown Motors' CEO.
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence arrive in the Rose Garden to speak on Covid-19 testing at the White House in Washington, D.C., Sept. 28, 2020. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence arrive in the Rose Garden to speak on Covid-19 testing at the White House in Washington, D.C., Sept. 28, 2020. President Donald Trump chats with Steve Burns Lordstown Motors CEO about the new Endurance all-electric pickup truck on the south lawn of the White House on Sept. 28, 2020. President Donald Trump chats with Steve Burns Lordstown Motors CEO about the new Endurance all-electric pickup truck on the south lawn of the White House on Sept. 28, 2020. Sunday, Sept. 27
President Trump held a briefing at the White House and a reception for Gold Star families. In the morning he played golf in Sterling, Virginia.
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, attend a briefing with President Donald Trump, and members of the press at the White House, Sept. 27, 2020. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, attend a briefing with President Donald Trump, and members of the press at the White House, Sept. 27, 2020. Gold Star father Steven Xiarhos of Yarmouth, Mass., gives remarks at a reception to honor Gold Star Families, Sept. 27, 2020, in the East Room of the White House, with President Trump and first lady Melania Trump in attendance. Gold Star father Steven Xiarhos of Yarmouth, Mass., gives remarks at a reception to honor Gold Star Families, Sept. 27, 2020, in the East Room of the White House, with President Trump and first lady Melania Trump in attendance. President Donald Trump swings during a round of golf at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va., Sept. 27, 2020. President Donald Trump swings during a round of golf at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va., Sept. 27, 2020. Saturday, Sept. 26
Judge Amy Coney Barrett meets with President Trump at the White House prior to the Rose Garden event announcing her nomination to the Supreme Court. At least four people in attendance later test positive for the virus, including Sen. Mike Lee and University of Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins, seated in the audience. Trump travels to Middleton, Pennsylvania, for a campaign rally at the Harrisburg International Airport. Members of his staff, including Hope Hicks, accompany him.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump with Judge Amy Coney Barrett and her family in the Oval Office of the White House, Sept. 26, 2020, prior to his public announcement in the Rose Garden. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump with Judge Amy Coney Barrett and her family in the Oval Office of the White House, Sept. 26, 2020, prior to his public announcement in the Rose Garden. Guests applaud President Donald Trump as he introduces 7th U.S. Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett, 48, as his nominee to the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden at the White House Sept. 26, 2020 in Washington, D.C. Guests applaud President Donald Trump as he introduces 7th U.S. Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett, 48, as his nominee to the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden at the White House Sept. 26, 2020 in Washington, D.C. President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd after speaking during a campaign rally at Harrisburg International Airport, Sept. 26, 2020, in Middletown, Pa. President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd after speaking during a campaign rally at Harrisburg International Airport, Sept. 26, 2020, in Middletown, Pa. From left, White House director of social media Dan Scavino, Counselor to the President Hope Hicks, special assistant to the President and White House trip director William Russell, and director of the White House personnel John McEntee listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Harrisburg International Airport, Sept. 26, 2020, in Middletown, Pa. From left, White House director of social media Dan Scavino, Counselor to the President Hope Hicks, special assistant to the President and White House trip director William Russell, and director of the White House personnel John McEntee listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Harrisburg International Airport, Sept. 26, 2020, in Middletown, Pa.