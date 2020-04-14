Tina Turner was born on Nov. 26, 1939, in Nutbush, Tennessee. Turner, who was born Anna Mae Bullock, would go on to become one of the most notable artists in music history. A Broadway show based on the legendary "What's Love Got to Do With It" hitmaker’s life, called "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical," opened in 2019. <br> <br> Tina Turner poses for a portrait in 1964 in Dallas. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

In 1956, she met Ike Turner after seeing him perform in a St. Louis nightclub with his band, Kings of Rhythm. She joined the band soon after, and the two were married in 1962. <br><br> Ike and Tina Turner circa 1964. Gab Archive/Redferns via Getty Images

Tina performed with Ike, who she said was responsible for changing her name from Anna Mae Bullock to Tina Turner. The duo would release many popular songs together, including their “Proud Mary” cover, "A Fool in Love," "I Idolize You" and "It's Gonna Work Out Fine," in the late '60s and early '70s. <br><br> R&B duo Ike and Tina Turner perform onstage with a Fender Stratocaster electric guitar in 1964 in Dallas Fort Worth, Texas. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Tina Turner performs on stage in 1972 in Copenhagen. Jorgen Angel/Redferns via Getty Images

Ike and Tina Turner performing "Nutbush City Limits" on the German television program Musikladen in Bremen, West Germany, 1973. Peter Bischoff/Getty Images

Their creative partnership came to a halt when Tina left Ike in 1976 after suffering years of physical and emotional abuse from him during their marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 1978. <br><br> Tina Turner and Ike perform on the American TV music show, "Don Kirshner's Rock Concert," which aired on March 12, 1976, and was recorded in Los Angeles. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Following her divorce, Turner worked to become a successful solo artist in the industry. She got her first No. 1 hit in the United States in 1984 with "What's Love Got To Do With It." The three-time Grammy winning song was featured on Turner’s fifth studio album, "Private Dancer." <br><br> Tina Turner performs at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, N.J., June 1, 1984. Ebet Roberts/Redferns via Getty Images

Lionel Richie performs with Tina Turner in 1985. Jerry Wachter/Images Press via Getty Images

Turner has taken on acting roles throughout her career; she starred opposite Mel Gibson in the 1985 film "Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome" and appeared in the 1993 film "Last Action Hero." <br><br> Tina Turner in a scene from the film "Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome," 1985. Warner Brothers/Archive Photos via Getty Images

Tina Turner and Mick Jagger perform for a sold-out crowd at the Live Aid concert at JFK Stadium in Philadelphia, July 13, 1985. Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect via Getty Images

Tina Turner singing at the 27th Annual Grammy Awards, Feb. 26, 1985, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Cbs Photo Archive via Getty Images

Tina Turner autographs her new book "I, Tina" on Aug. 26, 1986, at UCLA in Los Angeles. Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Tina Turner has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the St. Louis Walk of Fame. <br><br> Tina Turner receives a star on the Walk of Fame, Aug. 27, 1986, at Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, Calif. Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

A biopic about Turner's life called "What's Love Got To Do With It?" was released in 1993. The film starred Angela Bassett and Laurence Fishburne. <br><br> Tina Turner performs on stage at Ahoy, Netherlands, Nov. 4, 1990. Rob Verhorst/Redferns via Getty Images

Tina Turner performs at Shoreline Amphitheatre, May 23, 1997, in Mountain View, Calif. Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Tina Turner performs during the O, The Oprah Magazine Launch Party at The Metropolitan Pavilion in New York City, April 17, 2000. Kmazur/WireImage via Getty Images

President George W. Bush congratulates Tina Turner, along with fellow honorees Tony Bennett, left, dancer Suzanne Farrell, actress Julie Harris and actor Robert Redford, during a reception for the Kennedy Center Honors in the East Room of the White House, Dec. 4, 2005. Eric Draper/WireImage via Getty Images

Turner has released 10 studio albums in her career. In February 2008, Turner made a public comeback at the Grammy Awards when she performed alongside Beyonce. <br><br> Singers Beyonce Knowles and Tina Turner perform onstage during the 50th annual Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on Feb. 10, 2008, in Los Angeles. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In October 2008, Turner embarked on her first tour in eight years. <br><br> Tina Turner performs during her 50th Anniversary tour at Madison Square Garden, Dec. 1, 2008, in New York City. Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images

Singer Tina Turner attends the Armani Fashion Show at 798 Art Zone, May 31, 2012, in Beijing. Vcg/Visual China Group via Getty Images

On April 2013, at the age of 73, Turner appeared on the cover of the German Vogue, making her the oldest person worldwide to appear on its cover. <br><br> Tina Turner on the cover of the German Vogue magazine on April 2013. Vogue

Tina Turner has collected numerous accolades throughout her career. The global superstar has won eight Grammy Awards, was recognized at the Kennedy Center Honors in 2005 and was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 2018. <br><br> Singer Tina Turner attends the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week, July 3, 2018, in Paris. Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Tina Turner and Adrienne Warren speak during "Tina - The Tina Turner Musical" opening night at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, Nov. 7, 2019, in New York City. John Lamparski/Getty Images