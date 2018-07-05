The lava lake at the summit of the Kilauea volcano near Pahoa, Hawaii, May 6, 2018. U.S. Geological Survey via AP

Volcanic lava flows down Kilauea's east rift zone as a robust fissure eruption in Leilani Estates sends a massive flow into the subdivision, near Pahoa, Hawaii, May 6, 2018. Bruce Omori/Paradise Helicopters via Shutterstock

Hot lava spews more than 100 feet into the air near Pahoa, Hawaii, May 6, 2018. Bruce Omori/Paradise Helicopters via Shutterstock

Residents jam a street after being allowed to briefly return home to check on belongings and pets in an evacuation zone near volcanic activity on Hawaii's Big Island on May 6, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Maurice Messina from the Parks and Recreation Department receives supplies donated to evacuees by local residents at Pahoa Community Center in Pahoa, Hawaii, May 5, 2018. Frederic J.Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Molten flows into the Leilani Estate subdivision, near Pahoa, Hawaii, May 6, 2018. <br> <br> A local state of emergency was declared after Mount Kilauea erupted near residential areas, forcing mandatory evacuations. Bruce Omori/Paradise Helicopters via Shutterstock

Lava flows from Fissure 7 in Pahoa, Hawaii, May 5, 2018. <br> <br> At the peak of its activity, large bubble bursts occurred in the fissure while spattering was present in other areas. U.S. Geological Survey via AP

Lava from volcanic fissure overtakes structures and trees in the Leilani Estates neighborhood in the aftermath of eruptions from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 6, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Activity continues on Kilauea's east rift zone as fissure eruptions in Leilani Estates release toxic gases, near Pahoa, Hawaii, May 6. 2018. Bruce Omori/Paradise Helicopters via Shutterstock

Lava from a fissure slowly advances to the northeast on Hookapu Street in Leilani Estates, Hawaii, May 5, 2018. U.S. Geological Survey via AFP/Getty Images