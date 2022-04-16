Pink moon to rise on the eve of Easter

This is the first full moon of the spring season.

On the night before Easter, the sky will look a little more "pink."

The pink moon, the first full moon of the spring season, will rise on Saturday.

Despite the moniker, the moon will still appear to be a bright white color, however it does have an important seasonal influence.

The name comes from a variety of sources including Native American, Colonial American and European cultures, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

"April’s full Moon often corresponded with the early springtime blooms of a certain wildflower native to eastern North America: Phlox subulata—commonly called creeping phlox or moss phlox—which also went by the name 'moss pink,'" the Old Farmer's Almanac said.

The moon reaches peak illumination at 2:57 P.M. ET. Stargazers on the western hemisphere will still see the brighter moon after sunset, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

The pink moon is also known as the Paschal full moon, which is used by Christians to determine Easter Sunday.