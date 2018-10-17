A plane carrying first lady Melania Trump was forced to turn around shortly after takeoff Wednesday after reports of a "burning smell" by members of the press on board the flight.

A Fox News reporter said there was “a thin haze of smoke and smell [of] something burning.”

The smell quickly became stronger about 10 minutes after takeoff, she added.

The smell was reportedly coming from “a malfunctioning comms unit” on board. A source described it as a "minor technical issue" and that the first lady was "fine."

Trump was on her way to Philadelphia for a visit to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital related to her "Be Best" campaign. She could be seen safely walking off the plane after the flight returned to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

