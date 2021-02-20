Plane lands safely after dropping debris outside Colorado house

No injuries have been reported, police said.

A plane flying over Broomfield, Colorado, dropped debris in several locations Saturday, said Broomfield police.

The Boeing 777-200 experienced failure with its right engine shortly after takeoff and has since landed safely at Denver International Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

No injuries have been reported, police said.

Authorities released these photos of debris outside of a house.

"Some of the debris landed in Commons Park and in the Northmoor and Red Leaf neighborhoods," police said. "Our patrol officers are working to locate all of the debris."

United flight 328 was headed to Honolulu at the time, the FAA said.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Broomfield is about 15 miles north of Denver.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Amanda Maile contributed to this report.