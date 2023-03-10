Podcaster, husband fatally shot by stalker who broke into Washington home: Police

The podcaster had filed a no-contact order against the stalker.

A podcaster and her husband were shot and killed in their Redmond, Washington, home after a suspected stalker broke into the house at 1:45 a.m. Friday.

The stalking suspect, 38-year-old Ramin Khodakaramrezaei, was also found dead in the house.

Redmond police responded to a report of a shooting and found three people dead in the house after the mother of the female victim had escaped the home and called police from a neighbor's house.

Upon arrival, officers found a man who lived in the house lying on the ground in the front yard with a gunshot wound to the chest. Officers attempted to perform lifesaving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman and her husband were killed after a stalker broke into their home in Redmond, Washington. KOMO

Inside the home, officers found the bodies of Khodakaramrezaei and the man's wife, who was allegedly being stalked by the suspect.

The suspect had broken into the house through a window, Redmond Police spokesperson Jill Green told Seattle ABC affiliate KOMO.

The suspect also had an altercation with the mother before she was able to escape.

"Khodakaramrezaei had reportedly listened to the female victim’s podcasts and began communicating with her. The victim and suspect became friends, but when things escalated, she filed a no-contact order against him," Redmond Police said in a press release Friday.

Police were familiar with the victim and residence as there was an ongoing stalking investigation.

"Our hearts go out to the victim’s family and the Redmond community following this horrific tragedy," Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe said in a statement. "This is an incredibly sad situation and the worst possible outcome of a stalking case. We will continue investigating what led to this tragic loss."