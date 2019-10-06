Police apprehend 2 young suspects after cross-country manhunt in Colorado man's murder

Oct 6, 2019, 6:07 AM ET
PHOTO: The Canon City Police Department is asking for the publics help in locating Luciano Pogorzelski and Madison Blackburn, who have been named people of interest in the murder of 39-year-old Richard Fay on Sept. 28, 2019.PlayCanon City Police Department
WATCH News headlines today: Oct. 4, 2019

Two suspects have been apprehended after a cross-country manhunt was launched when a Colorado man was found dead inside his home last week.

Luciano Pogorzelski and Madison Blackburn had been sought in the slaying of 39-year-old Canon City, Colorado man, Richard Fay. He was found dead in the front yard of his home on Sept. 29 from an alleged gunshot wound.

Witnesses recalled seeing a dark-grey 2005 Audi with a Tennessee license plate in the neighborhood prior to hearing the gunshot, police said.

Police, acting on a tip in Gastonia, North Carolina on Oct. 4, began checking possible locations where Pogorzelski and Blackburn could be, according to the Canon City Police Department.

(MORE: Bus driver stabbed to death by hitmen outside home in murder-for-hire plot allegedly planned by ex-roommate)
PHOTO: The Canon City Police Department is asking for the publics help in locating Luciano Pogorzelski and Madison Blackburn, who have been named people of interest in the murder of 39-year-old Richard Fay on Sept. 28, 2019. Canon City Police Department
The Canon City Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Luciano Pogorzelski and Madison Blackburn, who have been named people of interest in the murder of 39-year-old Richard Fay on Sept. 28, 2019.

Authorities then managed to locate the couple at a gas station near a relative’s home and detained them on unrelated drug charges.

Detectives with the Canon City Police Department flew out to North Carolina to meet with the local authorities there.

(MORE: 16-year-old fatally stabbed as dozens filmed him bleeding to death)

Police are now in the process of preparing search warrants for the vehicle, phones and other property that were in the possession of Pogorzelski and Blackburn, according to Canon City Police.

Pogorzelski and Blackburn are currently being held in Gaston County Jail on the drug charges.