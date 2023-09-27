Police looking for little boy at center of pizza gift card scam to support his baseball team

Police are looking for a young boy -- estimated to be about 6-years-old -- who is thought to be at the center of a pizza scam by selling fake gift cards as a fundraiser for his baseball team, authorities said.

The Troy Police Department in Troy, Illinois, located some 20 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri, said they have been made aware that members of the public are being sold fake “buy one get one free” Dominos Pizza gift cards in Troy and the surrounding area, police said in a statement posted to social media on Sunday evening.

"The cards are being sold by a young juvenile white male, about six years old, who was last described wearing a dirty pink baseball uniform with a southern accent," said the Troy Police Department. "The juvenile is likely accompanied by an adult, and he tells victims he’s selling the cards as a fundraiser for his baseball team."

Authorities are concerned for the boy’s wellbeing and have asked the public to contact the Troy Police Department at (618) 667-6731 if they see the juvenile, the adult who is accompanying him or suspect any else of selling fake promotional cards.

Authorities also took the opportunity to remind consumers not to buy things without properly checking them out and verifying their validity first.

"It’s always a good idea to call the fundraiser businesses to see if gift cards are valid if you suspect any suspicious activity," police said.