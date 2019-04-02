Georgia police are expected to charge a suspect in the hit-and-run that seriously hurt a 9-year-old girl who was playing in her yard when the speeding car careened toward her.

Just before 7 p.m. Friday, 9-year-old Laderihanna Holmes was playing in her front yard when the car left the road, hit her and another girl then crashed into the house, DeKalb County Police said.

The driver and passenger then fled the scene, said police.

(Chris Stewart via AP) In this undated photo provided by attorney Chris Stewart shows LaDerihanna Holmes. Holmes was seriously injured after a car careened across her yard, hitting her before hitting her home in Lithonia, Ga., March 31, 2019.

The male suspect, whose name was not released, will face charges including hit and run, failure to maintain lane and serious injury by vehicle, police said Tuesday.

Authorities said the suspect's name will likely be released after he is arrested.

Laderihanna suffered a fractured skull and broken pelvis from the crash, police said.

(Courtesy Charlette Bolton) Laderihanna Holmes is pictured at the hospital.

An 11-year-old girl suffered a foot injury, said police

Laderihanna's family shared security footage of the dramatic moment with ABC News, hoping that the driver might come forward.

(Courtesy of the victim's family) A young girl was injured in a hit and run crash in Lithonia, Georgia.

"I just want everybody to pray for Laderihanna," the little girl's mother, Charlette Bolton, told ABC News on Sunday. "The community loves her, her school loves her, her friends love her and I just want the people involved to be caught."

(Courtesy Charlette Bolton) An undated photo of Laderihanna Holmes.

ABC News' Karma Allen contributed to this report.