Police chief helps deliver Amazon packages left in the street Chief Brian Newhall said simply, "It's the right thing to do."

One police chief went beyond the call of duty to help his community as packages piled up in plain sight over the holidays.

Brian Newhall, the chief of police in Valley Township, Pennsylvania, told ABC News Philadelphia station WPVI that he got a phone call on Saturday about "numerous Amazon packages laying in the street in front of their house."

Police Chief Brian Newhall delivered packages to residents in Valley Township, Pennsylvania. WPVI

The packages were spotted at two nearby residential streets about two miles away from the police station.

After Newhall collected the packages, he tried to get in touch with Amazon to pick them back up.

"Nobody came and nobody ever called me back," he said.

So Newhall decided to take matters into his own hands and delivered the parcels himself.

On Monday, Newhall took the first package to a farm about 35 minutes away, according to WPVI, where the whole family came out to say thank you.

"I think it says a lot. They are very kind people," Liz Allgyer who lives on the farm told WPVI.

When asked why he would go to the trouble, Newhall said simply, "It's the right thing to do."

"I'm lucky my township is a caring one and my supervisors support us doing this kind of thing," he added.

Prior to taking another delivery, Newhall said he shook a package that sounded like there could be some sort of pills inside and assumed someone was waiting for medicine.

"Some of these areas are very rural and the residents could be waiting a long time," Newhall said.