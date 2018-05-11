Police drag 65-year-old woman from car at traffic stop: Video

A police department in Georgia has opened an internal investigation into why an elderly female driver was dragged out of her vehicle at a traffic stop, according to a Facebook post by Alpharetta police.

"I just panicked. I felt like my heart exploded," said Rose Campbell, 65, in an interview with ABC's Atlanta affiliate WSB. "I didn't expect that in America. I didn't expect that in Atlanta. I didn't expect that especially in Alpharetta."

The Alpharetta Police Department posted a video that included a statement from Public Safety Chief John Robinson and video from the squad car video showing the incident, which took place May 4.

"We strive to be a transparent department. If we are going to be 100 percent transparent, that means that we also must be willing to share with you any major concerns that arise regarding employee performance and behavior," Robinson said in the video. "There are aspects about this video that simply do not represent our organization."

Video shows Campbell getting pulled over and ticketed for drifting into another lane, according to WSB. After Campbell refused to sign the ticket, which is against the law in Georgia, the officer informed her that she was under arrest. The situation escalated when backup arrived on scene.

One of the backup officers can be heard screaming, "You're not in charge, shut up and get the f--- out of the car!" before aggressively yanking the elderly woman's arm and pulling her hands behind her back. At this point there are at least five officers on the scene and Campbell is crying for help, asking to see a supervisor.

WSB has identified the aggressive officer as "Officer Legg," and he's been suspended. Campbell told WSB she doesnt think he should be fired, but that she wants better training for officers.

She said she hasn't yet decided if she will take legal action.