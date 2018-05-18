Florida police shot a man early this morning who opened fire at a Miami-area golf resort owned by President Donald Trump, authorities said.

The man, armed with a handgun, was overheard yelling about Trump and had a U.S. flag draped over a counter in the lobby of the Trump National Doral Golf Club, according to police.

He was shot multiple times after exchanging gunfire with responding police officers, authorities said.

The man, whom police have not identified publicly, was then taken into custody without further incident. Authorities said they do not believe he was a guest at the 800-acre golf resort in the city of Doral, about 15 miles northwest of downtown Miami.

An unidentified officer sustained an injury to his wrist during the incident but was not shot. Both the officer and the suspect were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, authorities said.

Police first received a call around 1:30 a.m. local time about an active shooter at the resort. Officers from both the Doral Police Department and the Miami-Dade Police Department responded to the incident.

The U.S. Secret Service said it's aware of the shooting and has special agents on scene working closely with law enforcement partners. No one under Secret Service protection was in the region at the time of the incident, the agency said.

The Trump National Doral Golf Club is not a Secret Service-protected facility, an official with the agency told ABC News.

The FBI is on the scene assisting its law enforcement partners in the investigation, FBI Miami special agent Michael Leverock told ABC News.

