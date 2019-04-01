Police in North Dakota are investigating the death of four people whose bodies were discovered at a business Monday morning as potential homicides. The bodies of three males and one female were discovered at RJR Maintenance and Management in Mandan around 7:30 a.m., according to the Mandan Police Department. The bodies have not yet been positively identified, but all of the victims were adults.

(Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP) Family and friends console each other at the scene near the south side of the RJR Maintenance and Management building in Mandan, N.D., April 1, 2019.

Mandan is located near the Missouri River and has a population of about 22,000, ABC Minneapolis affiliate KSTP reported. The business, a family-owned company that services commercial and residential properties in the area, is located in a somewhat isolated location, according to the local station.

The case is being treated as a homicide investigation, police said in a statement. The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting.

Authorities do not believe the public is in danger, and think the killings were an isolated incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.