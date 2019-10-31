A 14-year-old girl has been found safe Wednesday night almost 10 days after she went missing along with a 34-year-old man in Virginia.

Isabel Shae Hicks had last been seen on Oct. 21 at her home in Bumpass, Virginia, about 40 miles north of Richmond, police said.

She was believed to be traveling with Bruce Lynch who was spotted with the teen in Louisa County on Monday, police said. Police previously said they feared the eighth-grader could be in extreme danger.

FBI

Hicks was located safe and an Amber Alert issued last week has been canceled, Virginia State Police said. Investigators did not provide details about where she was found, but they said they would offer offer more details as soon as possible.

"Miss Hicks has been safely located and Lynch taken into custody," Virginia State Police said in a statement. "The Louisa County Sheriff's Office will provide an update shortly...please be patient, as they're still in the midst of the investigation and arrest."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.