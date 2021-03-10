Police nab suspect after elderly Asian American man attacked in Oakland

In what's become a string of recent attacks of Asian Americans, a 75-year-old man was assaulted and robbed in Oakland, California, just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

A suspect has been arrested and taken into custody, according to the Oakland Police Department.

"I am saddened to hear of yet another violent attack on the elders of our community. The trauma this causes has a ripple effect, on the victim, their family, and the entire community. My officers are dedicated to bringing those involved in this senseless crime and all crimes to justice," Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said in a statement.

According to police, the victim was walking down the street when he was approached, pushed to the ground and robbed. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Although the motive for the attack is still under investigation, similar recent attacks have reportedly been fueled in part by racism pertaining to the coronavirus pandemic.

As ABC News reported earlier this week, there were nearly 3,000 hate incidents towards Asian Americans in 2020 alone, according to data from the Stop AAPI Hate coalition.

The Oakland Police Department and CrimeStoppers of Oakland are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for an arrest in this case.