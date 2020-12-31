Police handcuffed lifeless Andre Hill instead of helping him, family's lawyer says Hill had a cell phone in his hand when he was shot by an officer.

Police body-camera footage released on Thursday shows Columbus, Ohio, officers handcuffing a lifeless unarmed Black man after shooting him multiple times and then standing around for five minutes and 11 seconds without rendering any medical aid.

Andre Hill, 47, had a cell phone in his left hand, but no weapons when he emerged from a friend's garage on Dec. 22 when he was shot to death.

Ben Crump, the lawyer for the Hill family, said a now-fired officer opened fire without first giving Hill any verbal commands to stop and put his hands up,

“It’s really hard to stand here and keep my composure because I’m completely outraged in how they treated my brother," Hill's oldest sister, Shawna Barnett, said at a news conference following the release of the body-camera videos. "It makes no sense. They showed no humanity towards him. How do you sleep at night knowing that you did this and left him there and had the nerve to turn him over and handcuff him but not offer any help. Nothing."

Hills family called on prosecutors to criminally charged former Columbus Officer Adam Coy in Hill's death.

Crump said police showed the video to him and other attorneys working on the case Thursday morning, and said the footage confirmed the "unnecessary, unjustifiable and senseless shooting of Andre Hill."

"Where is the humanity for Andre Hill, where is the humanity for this Columbus citizen who had committed no crime, had no weapon, was unarmed, only holding a cell phone? Where’s the humanity for this citizen, for this father, this grandfather, this brother?" Crump said.

Hill was fatally shot after Coy and another officer, Amy Detweiler, responded to a 311 non-emergency call for a noise complaint.

The body-camera video was released a day after police made public a "informational summary" of the interview investigators conducted with Detweiler. In the interview, Detweiler said she heard Coy scream and that Hill had a gun in his hand. She couldn't recall if Coy gave Hill an order to drop a weapon.

Detweiler said she did not see a gun in Hill's hand and that she didn't observe any threats from Hill during the incident.

Coy did not turn his body-camera on until after he fired shots at Hill. But the his camera automatically turned on and recorded 60 seconds of the episode without sound.

Crump said that after Coy shot Hill, he and Detweiler stood near him for 5 minutes and 11 seconds without rendering first aid. Crump said officers left Hill in handcuffs for 13 minutes without providing any first aid help.

"He’s on the ground struggling for breath, and none of the police officers rendered medical assistance to him," Crump said.

He said that despite Hill lying motionless on the ground, a police supervisor told officers to handcuff him.

“You see on the video, they handcuff a dying man, who was unarmed, who they shot multiple times for a non-emergency 311 call," Crump said. “What is his crime? Why are they handcuffing him?"

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.