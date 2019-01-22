'I got shot in the face!': Manhunt underway after police officer shot at traffic stop

A manhunt is underway in Michigan after a police officer was shot in the face at a traffic stop Tuesday, state police said.

Authorities are trying to locate Joshua Michael Rosebush, 29, considered armed and dangerous, in connection with the shooting of a Saginaw Township officer, Michigan State Police officials said.

Saginaw Township is located about 45 miles north of Flint.

Officer Jeff Koenig was shot in the face but managed to radio for help, according to dispatch audio from broadcastify.com.

"I've been shot!" Koenig said. "I got shot in the face!"

Koenig, a 16-year veteran of the department, is in critical condition but "has stabilized," authorities told reporters Tuesday morning.

"Our thoughts go out to the Saginaw Township officer wounded overnight," the Michigan State Police office in Detroit tweeted. "We are praying for a complete recovery. Hopefully, this suspect will be caught without incident or injury to anyone else."

Anyone with information is urged to call 855-MICHTIP.

