'I got shot in the face!': Manhunt underway after police officer shot at traffic stop

Jan 22, 2019, 12:25 PM ET
PHOTO: Investigators are pictured at the scene in Saginaw Township, Mich., where a police officer was shot during a traffic stop early on Jan. 22, 2019.PlayMichigan State Police
A manhunt is underway in Michigan after a police officer was shot in the face at a traffic stop Tuesday, state police said.

I got shot in the face!

Authorities are trying to locate Joshua Michael Rosebush, 29, considered armed and dangerous, in connection with the shooting of a Saginaw Township officer, Michigan State Police officials said.

Saginaw Township is located about 45 miles north of Flint.

PHOTO: Michigan State Police released this image of a man they identified as Joshua Michael Rosebush, 29, who they are attempting to locate after a police officer was shot in Saginaw Township, Mich., Jan. 22, 2019. Officials say he is armed and dangerous.Michigan State Police
Officer Jeff Koenig was shot in the face but managed to radio for help, according to dispatch audio from broadcastify.com.

"I've been shot!" Koenig said. "I got shot in the face!"

Koenig, a 16-year veteran of the department, is in critical condition but "has stabilized," authorities told reporters Tuesday morning.

PHOTO: Investigators are pictured at the scene in Saginaw Township, Mich., where a police officer was shot during a traffic stop early on Jan. 22, 2019.Michigan State Police
PHOTO: Investigators are pictured at the scene in Saginaw Township, Mich., where a police officer was shot during a traffic stop early on Jan. 22, 2019.Michigan State Police
"Our thoughts go out to the Saginaw Township officer wounded overnight," the Michigan State Police office in Detroit tweeted. "We are praying for a complete recovery. Hopefully, this suspect will be caught without incident or injury to anyone else."

Anyone with information is urged to call 855-MICHTIP.

ABC News' Ben Stein contributed to this report.

