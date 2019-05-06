Police officer shot and killed outside station in Mississippi

An on-duty police officer was shot and killed outside a station house in Biloxi, Mississippi.

The officer, who hasn't yet been identified, was shot multiple times late Sunday night by a suspect who escaped, James Griffin, a spokesperson for the Gulfport Police Department, confirmed to ABC News.

The male suspect is described as thin, 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-10, and wearing a black T-shirt, navy shorts and a red skull cap.

No additional information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting, such as whether it was targeted, was immediately available, according to authorities.

Biloxi police have asked the Gulfport PD to take over the investigation.

Gulfport Police Department

ABC News' Matt Foster contributed to this report.