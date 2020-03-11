Police officer shot and killed during traffic stop in Arkansas The name and motive of the suspect have not been released.

A police officer in Arkansas was shot and killed during a traffic stop Thursday night in the town of Hot Springs.

Officer Brent Scrimshire was conducting a traffic stop in the 100 block of Kenwood Street around 6:30 p.m. when shots were fired, according to a statement from the Hot Springs Police Department. Scrimshire was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect was also shot during the incident. Police have not released the name, motive or condition of the injured suspect.

"More information will be released at a later time. We ask for prayers for our officer and his family,” the department said.

The investigation will now be turned over to the Arkansas State Police.