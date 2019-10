A Maryland police officer was shot just outside of Washington, D.C., after reporting a disorderly subject in a parking garage shortly before 9 a.m. Monday.

The officer, who works for the Montgomery County Department of Police, was rushed to a hospital in unknown condition, the department said.

A manhunt is now underway in Silver Spring, Maryland, about 6 miles outside of Washington, D.C., said ABC affiliate WJLA.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.