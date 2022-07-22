2 police officers shot, 1 in life-threatening condition: Report

Two police officers have been shot in Rochester, New York.

Two police officers have been shot in Rochester, New York, and one is in life-threatening condition Thursday night.

The two officers were conducting a detail around 9:15 p.m. when "at least one male approached them and opened fire on them," Lt. Greg Bello said at the scene Thursday night, Rochester ABC affiliate WHAM reported.

Police investigate the scene of the shooting of 2 RPD officers in northeast Rochester, New York, July 21, 2022. WHAM

The condition of the other officer was not immediately known. Both were rushed to the hospital.

The incident took place on Bauman Street in northeast Rochester, WHAM reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.