3 police officers shot responding to 911 call at Texas home The suspect remained barricaded inside the house as the cops were treated.

At least three officers were shot by a suspect while responding to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance at a Cedar Park, Texas house, police officials said.

The unidentified officers were rushed to an area hospital in stable condition while the suspect remained barricaded inside the house, the Cedar Park Police tweeted.

A law enforcement official told ABC News that the call was for a domestic disturbance and there were at least three people held hostage inside the house.

Residents of the suburban Austin town were urged to stay indoors as the suspect remained inside the house.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shared his condolences for the injured officers.

"Our hearts are with the police officers who were injured while protecting the Cedar Park community this afternoon," he said in a statement.

ABC News's Josh Margolin contributed to this report.

