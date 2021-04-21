Police officials respond to guilty verdict in Derek Chauvin trial

Police departments across the country have released statements in response to the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.

In the wake of Chauvin's murder conviction for the death of George Floyd, delivered by the jury on Tuesday, police officials from New York, San Francisco, Minneapolis, and Seattle have issued statements to their communities, promising action and ensuring protection for peaceful demonstrations.

New York Police Department Commissioner Dermot Shea issued support for the outcome of the Chauvin trial.

“Justice has been served. NYPD will be out tonight to ensure that peaceful demonstrations have the ability to proceed safely," the department tweeted.

San Francisco Chief of Police William Scott wrote in a Twitter thread on Tuesday that work must be done for police to regain the trust of their communities, and to ensure equity practices of police departments across the country.

“Today’s verdict concludes a criminal trial, but the work of doing justice for George Floyd doesn’t end today. My hope for all of us in criminal justice roles is that we rise to this moment, and learn the lessons that history has frankly been trying to teach us for decades.”

The Minneapolis Police Department Chief of Police Medaria Arradondo called for peace as the Minneapolis community begins to heal, finding some justice almost a year after the death of George Floyd.

"We recognize that our community is hurting, and hearts are heavy with many emotions," he said in a statement. "However, I have hope. The community that I was born and raised in, and that we serve, is resilient and together, we can find our moment to begin to heal. To the Floyd family, may peace and comfort guide you along the way.

We need calm, safety and peace in our communities, today and in the days to come.

We fully respect and support people’s lawful exercise of their first amendment rights. We ask for people to be peaceful and lawful in their actions. Now is the time to use our humanity to lift each other up and not tear our City down."

Other police departments such as the Seattle Police Department have delivered strong statements of support for reform, calling the murder of Floyd a “watershed moment for this country.”

Chauvin was convicted on all charges Tuesday, including second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. His conviction on all three charges stemming from the May 25, 2020, death of Floyd could lead to a sentence that lasts decades -- and to another court battle.

Chauvin will learn his fate in eight weeks, when Judge Peter Cahill hands down punishment.