Police in ongoing standoff with armed man in Minnesota

Police responded to a gun complaint on Tuesday and remain in a standoff.

Wright County sheriff's deputies have been in a daylong standoff with a suspect carrying a rifle in St. Michael, Minnesota.

The standoff began after the sheriff's office received a complaint that a man and woman were verbally arguing and the man was carrying a rifle.

The sheriff's office said it received the gun complaint at 12:37 a.m. on Tuesday regarding a domestic situation. The residence then remained under surveillance until emergency response units arrived at approximately 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday. Authorities have been on scene since then, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities in Saint Michael, Minn., are engaged in a standoff with a man armed with a rifle, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. KSTP

Police identified the suspect as 39-year-old Brandon Gardas. He has active arrest warrants for domestic assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the sheriff's office.

Gardas fired several rounds at law enforcement, authorities said.

Police told people in the immediate vicinity of the home to evacuate immediately due to the "volatile nature" of the incident and said they rerouted several roads in the area for public safety.