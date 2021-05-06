Police look for parents of boy, 3, found wandering alone saying he 'left mommy's house'

Police have made various attempts to find his parents but with no success.

A toddler has been found walking alone in Georgia and after making multiple attempts to find the boy’s parents, police are now seeking help from the public to locate them.

The boy was discovered on Wednesday, May 5, by a concerned citizen who called the police to report a 3 to 4-year-old boy walking around on his own without any parents or guardians with him, according to the Clayton Police Department.

ABC News’ Atlanta affiliate station WSB-TV reports that he was found wandering alone just before midnight at 11:55 p.m. but authorities did not immediately confirm this in their statement.

“The juvenile was found wearing a black shirt, red and black pajama pants with navy blue crocs with lighting on them. Clayton County Police Officers have made various attempts to locate the juvenile's parents, but was unsuccessful,” Clayton County Police Department said in a statement on social media.

Authorities say that the boy is about 3 feet 6 inches tall, weighs between 40 and 50 pounds, has both of his ears pierced and has been continuously telling officers since they took him into safety that he “left mommy’s house.”

The Riverdale Police Department has also been contacted since he was found in their jurisdiction but authorities are now seeking help from the public after various attempts to find his parents have been unsuccessful.

The Clayton County Police Department asks that anybody who knows who this boy is or has any information on the location of his parents to call 911 immediately or contact the police department at (770) 472-3747.