At least 3 dead, multiple people injured in shooting at Tulsa, Oklahoma, medical office: Police

The suspect is also deceased, according to police.

At least three people are dead and multiple people are injured following a shooting at the Natalie Building at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday, according to police.

"We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multiple casualties," The Tulsa Police Department said in a statement.

Police received a call of a man walking with a rifle near a medical office. When police responded, they said it turned into an active shooter situation, according to Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg.

When police entered the building, they found multiple people shot.

Tulsa PD said the shooter is dead. It's unclear if he was shot by police, Meulenberg said.

Police said they are going through the five-story medical complex room by room to secure the building.

The Tulsa Police Department said to stay away from the area and that reunification for families will be at Memorial High School on the west side of LaFortune Park.

The Tulsa Police Department is responding to an active shooter situation near 61st and Yale, June 1, 2022. KTUL

The Tulsa Police Department is responding to an active shooter situation near 61st and Yale, June 1, 2022. KTUL

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.