Police responding to report of shots fired at mall in Boise

One person is in custody following multiple reports of injuries.

Emily Shapiro
October 25, 2021, 8:47 PM
1 min read

Police are responding to a mall in Boise, Idaho, following a report of shots fired, authorities said.

There are multiple reports of injuries, Boise police said. One person is in custody, police said.

Officers are working to clear each business in the mall, police said, adding that there's no information about additional threats.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Top Stories

Oct 25, 6:02 AM
1 hour ago
Oct 21, 5:53 AM
3 hours ago
Oct 25, 11:17 AM

Top Stories

Oct 25, 11:45 AM
Oct 24, 3:51 PM
3 hours ago
Oct 25, 1:37 PM
Oct 25, 12:59 PM

Top Stories

Oct 25, 11:45 AM
Oct 24, 3:51 PM
3 hours ago
Oct 25, 1:37 PM
Oct 25, 12:59 PM

Top Stories

Oct 25, 11:45 AM
Oct 24, 3:51 PM
Oct 25, 11:17 AM
Oct 24, 11:20 AM
Oct 24, 1:19 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events