Police help save 'distraught' man from jumping off bridge Video shows the incident, in which the man said he was "pushed to the brink."

Police in Michigan helped save a man who was threatening to jump off a bridge after he had been "pushed to the brink."

Officers with the Livonia Police Department were called to an overpass, located directly over Interstate 96 near the city of Inkster, over reports of a man who was standing on the edge, according to police.

When they arrived on Dec. 17, they saw the man, who police described as "distraught and threatening to jump."

In body-camera footage of the incident, posted by the Livonia Police Department, the man can be heard saying he had been "pushed to the brink."

"Do you wanna tell me what's going on in your life?" an officer can be heard saying. "Can we go get a cup of coffee or something?" he adds.

The man, who can be heard crying, eventually comes down and police took him to a local hospital for evaluation.

"We got you," one officer says.

An image made from police body cam footage shows police in Livonia, Mich., taking a distraught man into custody after he threatened to jump off of an overpass, Dec. 17, 2019. Livonia Police

Numerous mental health organizations have found that the holidays can provoke feelings of stress, anxiety and depression for some.

The American Psychology Association offers tips to help combat any such feelings during the season.

For those with preexisting mental illnesses, the holidays can make the things even more difficult.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness found that around 24% of people diagnosed with a mental illness believe the holidays make their condition "a lot" worse and 40% “somewhat” worse," according to a 2014 survey, the most recent by the organization.

"For many people the holiday season is not always the most wonderful time of the year," the organization's medical director Ken Duckworth said at the time. "What the survey shows is a tremendous need for people to reach out and watch out for each other in keeping with the spirit of the season."

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741. You can reach Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 (U.S.) or 877-330-6366 (Canada) and The Trevor Project at 866-488-7386.

ABC News' William Gretsky contributed to this report.