Police search for attempted murderer who failed to return to New Jersey halfway house

Edward Berbon, 54, did not return to his halfway house on Saturday.

New Jersey police are searching for an inmate convicted of attempted murder after he didn't return to his halfway house following a work detail Saturday.

Edward Berbon, 54, was being held at a halfway house in Camden County, New Jersey. By failing to return, he is now considered an escapee, police said.

Mount Laurel police said they have no information to suggest Berbon poses any threat to the public.

"Mr. Berbon was in custody for attempted murder since 2005 and was scheduled to be released on February 12, 2024," Mount Laurel police said in a statement.

Booking photo of Edward Berbon. New Jersey Department of Corrections

Berbon had been working in Mount Laurel as part of the New Jersey Department of Correction's Residential Community Release Program since March. But police said he does not reside in Mount Laurel.

The Mount Laurel Police Department is asking the public to contact them with any relevant information about Berbon.

Berbon is described as approximately 6 feet tall and 250 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown and gray hair.