Police are searching properties of the estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos, the Connecticut mom who vanished amid their contentious custody battle, as well as "mountains" of garbage at a Hartford trash facility.

Any potential evidence found at Fotis Dulos' properties won't be disclosed as to not "compromise this very active criminal investigation," New Canaan police said Thursday.

These searches come nearly two weeks after Jennifer Dulos, who has five children, was last seen.

The 50-year-old New Canaan woman was last heard from while dropping off her children at school, according to police, who say she was believed to be driving her 2017 black Chevrolet Suburban at the time. Her car was later found near Waveny Park in New Canaan, police said.

Investigators believe she suffered a "serious physical assault" in her garage, where blood stains were found, according to arrest warrants.

Clothes and sponges with Jennifer Dulos' blood were found in trash cans in Hartford, where surveillance cameras captured a man appearing to be Fotis Dulos disposing of garbage bags, according to the documents. A woman in the passenger seat of the man's car fit the appearance of Fotis Dulos' live-in girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, according to the documents.

Fotis Dulos, 51, and Troconis, 44, were arrested on Saturday, charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution, according to authorities.

They are scheduled to return to court on Tuesday. More charges are likely, prosecutors said earlier this week.

As of Thursday, police said they've received more than 225 tips in the case.

Following a request from authorities, nearly 70 people have offered video surveillance from local homes and businesses from the days surrounding Jennifer Dulos' disappearance, said police.

Jennifer Dulos' mother filed a motion this week for custody of her grandchildren as the search continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Canaan Police's tip line at 203-594-3544.