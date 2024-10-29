The woman was found wrapped up in a Philadelphia garage.

Police searching for estranged husband of woman found stabbed to death in blanket

Police are searching for the estranged husband of a woman who was found stabbed to death and wrapped in a blanket inside a Philadelphia garage last weekend.

The body of 51-year-old Ivelisse Lugo was found Sunday after she had previously been reported missing, according to police. She had last been seen at her home on Saturday.

Her estranged husband, Miguel Aguilar, 34, is believed to be a person of interest.

Philadelphia police are asking for assistance in locating a white 2006 Chevrolet Express cargo van with Pennsylvania license plate: ZRR-4023.

Philadelphia police are searching for 34-year-old Miguel Aguilar who is a person of interest in the homicide investigation of Ivelisse Lugo. Philadelphia Police Department

Lugo was found wrapped in a blanket and towel with a stab wound to the back.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made in the murder and a weapon has not been recovered, police said.