Police are searching for a Miami school district employee and mother of two who has been missing for five days. Kameela Russell, 41, who works as a test chairperson at Miami Norland Senior High School, was last seen by her family on Wednesday in Miami Gardens, the Miami Gardens Police Department said.

Miami Gardens Police Department

Russell, who is the mother of two daughters, ages six and 15, was supposed to pick up one of her children at a relative's house on Wednesday, but never arrived, ABC Miami affiliate WPLG reported.

"Kameela's family is incredibly worried about her and we @MDCPS are praying for her swift and safe return," Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted. "Please take a moment to look at her picture and call police if you have seen her."

The @MGPDFL is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 41 year-old Kameela Russell, who has been missing since May 15th, 2019.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Miami Gardens PD at 305-474-6473. @nbc6 @wsvn @WPLGLocal10 @MiamiHerald pic.twitter.com/dQYC4D07Y9 — Miami Gardens Police Dept. (@MGPDFL) May 17, 2019

Miami Gardens authorities did not immediately provide more information on the case.

Russell was last seen driving a 2014 black Audi A6 with license plate HBQJ20, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami Gardens Police Department at 305-474-6473.