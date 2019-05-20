Police searching for missing Miami school district employee and mom of 2

May 20, 2019, 11:21 AM ET
PHOTO: Police are searching for Kameela Russell who was been missing since May 15, 2019. PlayMiami Gardens Police Department
Police are searching for a Miami school district employee and mother of two who has been missing for five days. Kameela Russell, 41, who works as a test chairperson at Miami Norland Senior High School, was last seen by her family on Wednesday in Miami Gardens, the Miami Gardens Police Department said.

PHOTO: Police are searching for Kameela Russell who was been missing since May 15, 2019. Miami Gardens Police Department
Police are searching for Kameela Russell who was been missing since May 15, 2019.
Russell, who is the mother of two daughters, ages six and 15, was supposed to pick up one of her children at a relative's house on Wednesday, but never arrived, ABC Miami affiliate WPLG reported.

"Kameela's family is incredibly worried about her and we @MDCPS are praying for her swift and safe return," Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted. "Please take a moment to look at her picture and call police if you have seen her."

Miami Gardens authorities did not immediately provide more information on the case.

Russell was last seen driving a 2014 black Audi A6 with license plate HBQJ20, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami Gardens Police Department at 305-474-6473.

