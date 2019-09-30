Police searching for stolen New Jersey 9/11 memorial plaques

PHOTO: The remaining plaque at Monmouth County 9/11 Memorial.PlayAtlantic Highlands Police
News headlines today: Sept. 30, 2019

Weeks after the 18th anniversary of 9/11, three bronze plaques were stolen from a memorial in New Jersey, according to the Atlantic Highlands Police Department.

Police believe the crime happened between September 25 and 26 at the Monmouth County 9/11 Memorial at Mt. Mitchell in Atlantic Highlands, NJ. The plaques at the memorial indicate time stamps of the events on September 11, and now only one is left.

PHOTO: Timeline walkway at Monmouth County 9/11 Memorial. Monmouth County Parks
Timeline walkway at Monmouth County 9/11 Memorial.

The memorial includes a timeline walkway recalling the day's events, a stone base with the names, ages and hometowns of the county residents that lost their lives, and an eagle sculpture with a beam from one of the fallen towers, according to Monmouth County’s website. It's a gathering space for those to remember their loved ones lost.

“We are in the process of ordering three new bronze plaques to replace the ones that were stolen," a spokesperson for Mt. Mitchell Scenic Overlook told ABC News.

PHOTO: The remaining plaque at Monmouth County 9/11 Memorial. Atlantic Highlands Police
The remaining plaque at Monmouth County 9/11 Memorial.

The Atlantic Highlands Police Headquarters are asking those with any leads to call (732)-291-1212. Monmouth County Crime Stoppers is also looking for leads and will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the criminal(s).

The Atlantic Highlands Police Department did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.