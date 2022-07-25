Police searching for suspect who shot 8-year-old in Texas road rage incident

The shooting happened on Interstate 20 near Dallas, according to police.

An 8-year-old boy riding in a car with his father and two younger children was shot on a highway in a Dallas suburb in what police described as a road rage incident that also left a second vehicle with bullet holes, according to authorities.

No arrests have been made in the shooting and police were working Monday to identify the suspect or suspects.

Witnesses gave police a limited description of the suspect's car, saying it was a dark-colored two-door sedan with two people inside, authorities said.

Police investigate what they described as a road rage shooting that injured an 8-year-old boy on July 24, 2022, near the Dallas suburb of Balch Springs, Texas. WFAA

The shooting unfolded about 5:19 p.m. Sunday, as the boy and his family were traveling west on Interstate 20 in Balch Springs, about 15 miles southeast of Dallas, according to the Balch Springs Police Department.

At least one bullet entered the family's car, hitting the boy just above his right hip, police said. The gunfire shattered a window of the car and the glass hit the two other children inside, a 1-year-old and a 5-year-old, police said.

The boy's father immediately pulled over on the freeway and called 911, according to police.

All three children were taken to an area hospital. The 8-year-old was listed in stable condition Monday, police said.

A unidentified man who was driving one of two vehicles hit by bullets in a freeway shooting that left an 8-year-old boy injured looks on as police investigate in the Dallas suburb of Balch Springs, Texas, on July 24, 2022. WFAA

The driver of the second car that was hit by gunfire was not injured, according to police. The driver told ABC affiliate station WFAA in Dallas that he did not believe he was target of the shooting, but declined further comment.

Police said they found at least two bullet holes in the man's vehicle.

A road rage shooting near the Dallas suburb of Balch Springs, Texas, on July 24, 2022, left an 8-year-old boy in one vehicle injured and at least two bullet holes in a second vehicle. WFAA

Balch Springs police asked that anyone who witnessed the shooting to contact them.

No further details were released on why police suspect the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident.