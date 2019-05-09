Police seize over a thousand guns, piles of ammunition from Los Angeles home

May 9, 2019, 1:20 AM ET
PHOTO: The Los Angeles Police Department removed over a thousand guns from the home of a man in the citys Holmby Hills neighborhood on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.PlayLos Angeles Police Department
WATCH News headlines today: May 8, 2019

A man in Los Angeles' posh Holmby Hills neighborhood was hiding a stash of weapons large enough to outfit an army.

Interested in Los Angeles?

Add Los Angeles as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Los Angeles news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Los Angeles
Add Interest

The Los Angeles Police Department busted the man, who has not yet been named, with as many as 1,000 weapons piled up in his home. Authorities also found massive stockpiles of ammunition.

The man, who was living in the home alone, was booked for unlawful transportation and giving, lending or selling assault weapons. Additional charges may be added later, including federal charges, authorities said.

PHOTO: The Los Angeles Police Department removed over a thousand guns from the home of a man in the citys Holmby Hills neighborhood on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Los Angeles Police Department
The Los Angeles Police Department removed over a thousand guns from the home of a man in the city's Holmby Hills neighborhood on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
(MORE: Los Angeles sheriffs investigating kidnapping find music video shoot instead)

"I had never seen so many weapons in my career of 31 years," said LAPD Lt. Chris Ramirez. "That's such a big arsenal in a residence like this, in this type of neighborhood. It's astounding."

Holmby Hills is bordered by the Beverly Hills and Bel Air neighborhoods and is home to the late Aaron Spelling's massive $85 million mansion and the Playboy Mansion.

Officials removed all of the guns -- hundreds of rifles, semiautomatics, handguns and even antique Civil War-era guns -- and piled them up outside the man's home. Officials spent the entire afternoon cataloging the humongous stash of firearms.

Ramirez called the cache of weapons "beyond comprehension" in a press conference Wednesday. He said the large house was cluttered with piles of guns and ammunition spread throughout different rooms.

PHOTO: The Los Angeles Police Department removed over a thousand guns from the home of a man in the citys Holmby Hills neighborhood on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Los Angeles Police Department
The Los Angeles Police Department removed over a thousand guns from the home of a man in the city's Holmby Hills neighborhood on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
(MORE: Senate holds gun control hearing as students commemorate 'March For Our Lives')

The man apparently was licensed to own weapons -- and there is no prohibition on the number of guns a person can own -- but the person was selling the guns illegally, according to police.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) assisted in the operation.

ABC News' Marilyn Heck contributed to this report.

Comments