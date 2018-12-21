Patrick Frazee, fiancé of missing Colorado mother Kelsey Berreth, arrested for murder: Sources

Dec 21, 2018, 9:28 AM ET
Patrick Frazee, the fiancé of missing Colorado mother Kelsey Berreth, was arrested for murder Friday morning, nearly one month after Berreth vanished, sources told ABC News.

Investigators served an arrest warrant Friday morning for Patrick Frazee, the fiancé of missing Colorado mother Kelsey Berreth, who hasn't been seen in nearly one month, sources told ABC News.

Berreth, a 29-year-old mother of a 1-year-old girl, was last seen on Thanksgiving in the area of her Woodland Park home.

Berreth and Frazee's baby is safe, sources told ABC News.

Frazee's attorney, Jeremy Loew, said last week his client "continues to cooperate with law enforcement in the missing person investigation."

Frazee declined to speak publicly and is instead focusing "on parenting the child he shares with Ms. Berreth," his attorney said last week.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

