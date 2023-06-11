Officials are treating the accident as a hazmat situation.

A portion of Interstate 95 has collapsed in Philadelphia following a large vehicle fire, according to authorities.

Emergency dispatchers received a call for an accident response on the off-ramp of I-95 at 6:22 a.m. on Sunday, Philadelphia Fire Battalion Chief Derek Bowmer said Sunday. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found heavy fire from a vehicle underneath the I-95 overpass, Bowmer said.

A tanker fire caused part of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia to collapse, June 11, 2023. WPVI

The incident was then upgraded to a hazmat situation, Bowmer said. The vehicle is still on fire, and there is some runoff from possible fuel or gas lines.

The accident occurred between Exit 32 for Academy Road and Exit 30 for Cottman Avenue in the Tacony section of Philadelphia, ABC Philadelphia station WPVI reported.

The highway is completely collapsed on the northbound lanes, while the southbound lanes are compromised, Bowmer said. All northbound lanes between Exit 25 at Allegheny Avenue and Castor Avenue and Exit 32 at Academy Road and Linden Avenue are currently shut down, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Southbound lanes between Exit 32 and Exit 30 at Cottman Avenue and Rhawn Street are also closed.

Multiple agencies are involved in the response to the crash, with some expressing concern regarding the runoff due to the proximity to the Delaware River. Health officials will determine the environmental impact.

There is no information on any injuries or occupants involved in the vehicle fire, Bowmer said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.