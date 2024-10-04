Police seeking mother of 2-year-old girl who died from suspected fentanyl exposure

Police said the mother is also wanted for "several violent crimes."

Police in Portland, Oregon, said they're seeking the mother of a 2-year-old girl who died from a suspected fentanyl exposure last month, and who is also wanted for "several violent crimes."

Police said they have been unable to locate Mary Jacobo, 26, for over three weeks since the death of her toddler. The girl went into cardiac arrest on Sept. 12 and was transported from her home by ambulance to a local hospital, where she died, police said.

The cause and manner of death have not yet been confirmed, but "based on evidence discovered at the child’s home, and conversations with hospital staff, fentanyl is believed to be a contributing factor," the Portland Police Bureau said in a press release.

The name of the deceased girl was not released by police.

Following the girl's death, police said they were looking to speak with Jacobo, whom they said left the home "as this incident was initially unfolding."

Jacobo has not been located in the weeks since, despite "significant investigatory efforts," police said Friday.

Since the death of her child, Jacobo is suspected of having committed an armed carjacking and other unspecified crimes, police said.

Jacobo also has multiple warrants for her arrest, police said. However, police are not sharing details on the charges in the warrants because Jacobo isn't yet in custody and the cases may be confidential, Portland Police Sgt. Kevin Allen told ABC News.

Police asked for the public's assistance in locating Jacobo, warning that she is considered armed and dangerous.

Police described Jacobo as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 135 pounds, with hazel eyes. She has brown hair that may have been recently dyed blonde, police said. She also has tattoos on the front of her neck, her chest and on her left hand.

Anyone with information on Jacobo's whereabouts is urged to call 911, police said.